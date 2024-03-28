TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $74.12

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.12, but opened at $76.08. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 52,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.26 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,690.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 736 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $66,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,719. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.