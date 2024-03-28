Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,166,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.24.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

