Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET opened at C$16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.77.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

