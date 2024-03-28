Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VET opened at C$16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.92. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
