West Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,680 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 507,318 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $648.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.