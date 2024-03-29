AMI Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 11.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.