AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

