Analyzing RealReal (REAL) & Its Competitors

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the "Miscellaneous retail" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 539 459 6 2.31

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.03%. Given RealReal’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.34 RealReal Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 10.81

This table compares RealReal and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

