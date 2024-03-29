Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $291,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $343.98 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

