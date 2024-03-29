Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

