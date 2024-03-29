BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

BRP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 361,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 329,982 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BRP by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 59,580 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 416.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $696,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

