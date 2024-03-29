Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Lynette Cobley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Lynette Cobley acquired 1,000 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$116.43 ($76.10) per share, with a total value of A$116,434.00 ($76,100.65).
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.78%.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
