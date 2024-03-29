Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Lynette Cobley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Lynette Cobley acquired 1,000 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$116.43 ($76.10) per share, with a total value of A$116,434.00 ($76,100.65).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.78%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

