Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $151,742.10 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $157,761.54.

On Monday, March 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,311 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $15,645.54.

EXFY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Expensify by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

