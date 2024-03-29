Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $159.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.20. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.