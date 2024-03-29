Francis Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

