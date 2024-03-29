fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $471.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.02. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

