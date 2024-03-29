GenTrust LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

