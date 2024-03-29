Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $400.45 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

