Insider Selling: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Sells £109,410 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of £109.41 ($138.27), for a total transaction of £109,410 ($138,266.14).

Judges Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at £102 ($128.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £675.24 million, a PE ratio of 7,083.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Judges Scientific plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7,300 ($92.25) and a 52 week high of £118.98 ($150.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,341.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $27.00. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6,597.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.