iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.73. 4,714,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average is $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.