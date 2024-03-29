iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.73. 4,714,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average is $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
