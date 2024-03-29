Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 35.3% in March

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 152,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HRYU stock remained flat at $0.29 during midday trading on Friday. 277,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hanryu has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

