IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.2 days.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $5.02 on Friday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

