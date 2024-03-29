IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,166,700 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 6,528,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.2 days.
IGO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $5.02 on Friday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.
IGO Company Profile
