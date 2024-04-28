Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00 at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.90. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.