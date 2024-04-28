Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.64.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $246.58 on Wednesday. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,364 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Danaher by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after buying an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.