Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 2,315 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Paul Brink sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.33, for a total transaction of C$364,221.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85.

FNV opened at C$161.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$148.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$160.19. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 41.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$139.19 and a 52-week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.038591 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.46.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

