Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

In other Invivyd news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

