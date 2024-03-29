Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE opened at $6.69 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

