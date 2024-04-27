Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$18.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.