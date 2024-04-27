Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.55.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.96. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.