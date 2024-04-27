National Bankshares Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$92.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.00.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$63.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$39.87 and a one year high of C$68.79.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

