Saxon Interests Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.92. 208,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,487. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $229.26 and a 52 week high of $300.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

