Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on TPX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.57.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,661,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

