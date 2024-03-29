TFB Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $732.63. 1,713,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

