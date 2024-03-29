The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 40,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

