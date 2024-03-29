The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Increased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,053,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,987. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 242.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

