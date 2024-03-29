Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VLY. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after acquiring an additional 198,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.