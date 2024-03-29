Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,413 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2,341,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.81. 3,207,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,005. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

