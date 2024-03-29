Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE DV traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. 3,135,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,568. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,480 shares of company stock worth $2,086,690. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

