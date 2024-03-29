Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is GenTrust LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GenTrust LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $88,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

