Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,096,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.40.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
