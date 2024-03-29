Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xometry by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,987 shares of company stock worth $663,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 462,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,256. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.