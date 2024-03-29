Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $180.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

