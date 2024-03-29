Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

