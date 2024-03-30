BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,419 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,085,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BOX by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 802,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

