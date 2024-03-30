Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

