Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Forge Global Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE FRGE opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.
Insider Activity at Forge Global
In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $269,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forge Global
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.