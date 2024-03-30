Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) PT Raised to $13.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

STOK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

