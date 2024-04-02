Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $142.71

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.63.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

