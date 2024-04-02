Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of DROOF opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

