Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $52.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalent
Institutional Trading of Catalent
Catalent Trading Up 0.2 %
CTLT stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.