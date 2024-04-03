Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $52.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,883,000 after acquiring an additional 603,729 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,427,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,236 shares during the period.

CTLT stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

