Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

TEL opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

